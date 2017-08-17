“Diversions, distractions and delightful detours,” are this weeks theme for “Ooh Shiny”.
We can but just marvel at the perfection of seashell design 520 million years in the making!
10 thoughts on “Seashells”
Lovely pictures. I especially like the third shell and the sea urchin.
Thanks! It’s the topside of an abalone 🙂
Ah. Thank you. I don’t think I’ve seen one before.
Lovely shots 😃
I agree with you on your choice, walking along a beach with shells makes me flit from one to another in delight. Nature is the ultimate artist.
Fascinating and beautiful photos.
i have always loved seashells. your photos are amazing –
What a collection, Liz!
Your first picture reminds me of youthful holidays spent at Southbroom in KZN. Then the beaches were awash with shells – such magical creations for an inlander – that I enjoyed picking through. My grandparents were strict about us ‘only taking a few’ home with us ‘so that others can also enjoy their beauty’. Alas, such shell-strewn beaches are no longer common. Your photographs are a joy to look at.
beautiful…….