They’re back! The gentle giants – the Southern Right (Eubalaena australis) whales ply the seas from the Antarctic visiting the Cape shores between June and November. Despite their size they have gymnastic tendencies. Through leaping, tail lobbing and spy hopping they create fantastic shows with tremendous splash down . They’re easily recognised by their callosities (sometimes mistaken for barnacles) that cover their heads and blowholes. These patterns are like unique fingerprints particular to each individual.
They’re welcomed with joyful spirit by the many spectators who enjoy their exuberant antics.
WPC: Transient
Advertisements
9 thoughts on “Southern Right whales: nomads of the southern seas”
We love watching the whales pass by as they migrate north each year, we have Humpbacks mainly. We are so blessed they do not hunt them anymore, it is a great treat to go on a whale watch cruise.
The whales are in full migration up here . And next weekend I’m going whale watching out of Redcliffe, Q. So good tha the Tangalooma whale station is no longer and the whales have returned to Moreton Bay.
Whoops! a typo! “that”
Truly a privilege to see one.
Amazing! thanks for sharing this.
Saya suka ikan dan memancing,tp saya ingin mereka tetap terjaga keberadaannya
Mr Google translates says that you love fish and fishing and want them to stay awake on the high seas …… ? Not sure what to make of this comment?!
Semoga tetap terjaga kelestariannya di laut lepas
Magnificent creatures that I would love to see!