Southern Right whales: nomads of the southern seas

They’re back! The gentle giants – the Southern Right (Eubalaena australis) whales ply the seas from the Antarctic visiting the Cape shores between June and November. Despite their size they have gymnastic tendencies. Through leaping, tail lobbing and spy hopping they create fantastic shows with tremendous splash down . They’re easily recognised by their callosities (sometimes mistaken for barnacles) that cover their heads and blowholes. These patterns are like unique fingerprints particular to each individual.

They’re welcomed with joyful spirit by the many spectators who enjoy their exuberant antics.

