“Discovered”

“Stats” haven’t really been too much of a motivation for me, that is until this past week when my site unexpectedly started ‘pinging’. Topics relating to the Cape Storm got great press pushing up the visitor numbers to an all time high. Then came a further boost with a shout out from Ben Huberman on Discover: Editor’s picks.

I feel quite overwhelmed by the response and would like to post a hearty welcome to all the new followers.

To Ben and the WordPress team, i send a big thank you and a gift of virtual flowers – protea repens. The birds love them for their rich sugary nectar and are also known as the sugarbush protea.

