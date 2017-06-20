“Stats” haven’t really been too much of a motivation for me, that is until this past week when my site unexpectedly started ‘pinging’. Topics relating to the Cape Storm got great press pushing up the visitor numbers to an all time high. Then came a further boost with a shout out from Ben Huberman on Discover: Editor’s picks.
I feel quite overwhelmed by the response and would like to post a hearty welcome to all the new followers.
To Ben and the WordPress team, i send a big thank you and a gift of virtual flowers – protea repens. The birds love them for their rich sugary nectar and are also known as the sugarbush protea.
12 thoughts on ““Discovered””
Much deserved recognition, Liz, as your steady followers well know! Kudos and kept up the informative posts! 😊
Appreciate your comments 🙂 Thanks Mary.
Congratulations!!! I just started, you all welcome to visit my site😊
Hurrah for you, Liz! Your site is a great one.
I love the waving baboon baby. 😉 And the protea, of course! Sometimes we can get these at the florists.
:)! Thanks Eliza
Congrats Liz! You’re the real deal and very deserving of the recognition.
Certainly well deserved, Liz!
I agree with everyone else! Well deserved!
Great to get this recognition Liz. So glad that more people will get to read your informative posts and see your lovely pics. Keep up the excellent flow of ideas and images! I see that it is chilly in the Cape this week, so keep warm, and I hope the rains that come fall in the catchment areas.
Beautiful pics..
I have never looked at the stats
This is marvellous, Liz. I have always felt your posts deserve a wider audience – you have a special talent of choosing really interesting aspects of the topics you cover.
Much deserved Liz, your blog is great 🙂