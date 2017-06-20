“Discovered”

| Nature on the Edge

“Stats” haven’t really been too much of a motivation for me, that is until this past week when my site unexpectedly started ‘pinging’.    Topics relating to the Cape Storm got great press pushing up the visitor numbers to an all time high.   Then came a further boost with a shout out from Ben Huberman on Discover: Editor’s picks.

I feel quite overwhelmed by the response and would like to post a hearty welcome to all the new followers.

Baby baboon hi

To Ben and the WordPress team,  i send a big thank you and a gift of virtual flowers – protea repens.  The birds love them for their rich sugary nectar and are also known as the sugarbush protea.

Sugar bush protea

 

12 thoughts on ““Discovered”

  7. Great to get this recognition Liz. So glad that more people will get to read your informative posts and see your lovely pics. Keep up the excellent flow of ideas and images! I see that it is chilly in the Cape this week, so keep warm, and I hope the rains that come fall in the catchment areas.

    Reply

  9. This is marvellous, Liz. I have always felt your posts deserve a wider audience – you have a special talent of choosing really interesting aspects of the topics you cover.

    Reply

