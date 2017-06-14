| Nature on the Edge

The welcome rain continues to bring relief to the parched veld and urban gardens. Within days new shoots are greening up and animals appear to be coping, if not revelling in the fresh rainwater. Though we have a long way to go before the strict water restrictions can be eased.
Interesting to note the animals’ fur ‘fluffled up’ to create thermoregulation which helps to insulate and retain body heat.
Two days have passed since the storm and the sandy beach where I photographed the galloping zebra has altered in the aftermath. Today it is strewn with huge piles of kelp, dislodged by the powerful waves and borne in on the spring high tide.
The sandy beach
Kelp washed ashore after the storm
The kelp brought with it a bonanza for the baboons, a feast of mussels still attached to the fronds. The baboons living along the coast supplement their diet with this highly nutritious resource which is rich in omega oils. They tucked in with gusto, and I noticed that some of the older females had packed their cheek pouches until they bulged into hanging pouches. There was a lot of ‘chatter’ as they sucked and chewed and a delightful sound of ‘hiccups’ as one greedy adult male gulped down the morsels far too quickly.
This week, the worst storm in thirty years hit Cape Town and the Western Province wreaking havoc on the peninsula and inland. How crazy to go from drought conditions to flooding; with snow on the inland mountains and fires down the coast in the Knysna area. Galeforce winds gusting up to 100km/hour, uprooted trees, damaged roofs and houses. The shack dwellers in the informal settlements were hardest hit and nine deaths have been reported.
During a lull between advancing squall lines and the torrential rain we managed to get out to check the surrounding area and to the Good Hope Nature reserve to see how the animals were faring. The wind gusts were ferocious and most animals were hunkered down or had found shelter out of the wind. A most unusual scene was a Cape Mountain zebra galloping along a beach to get to the lee of the land.
Opportunistic baboons were out foraging mostly taking advantage of the moist soil to dig for corms/bulbs while the Plateau Road troop appeared to be finding grubs in an area where there were old wood piles.
The wild sea conditions were truly a sight to behold, the breaking waves on the Atlantic side came thundering through with such powerful thrust that huge banks of sea foam built up way above the tide line. We’ve been warned that not much rain fell in the catchment areas and the dam levels remain critically low.
A crisis looms here in the Cape as drought grips the city of Cape Town and the surrounds. It is interesting to see these scenes at Olifantsbos beach where a gaggle of Egyptian geese and baboons hang out together, drawn to a fresh water spring very close to the edge of the tidal line.
The popular Cape Town cycle tour is to be held on Sunday (12 March) and as the participants and visitors arrive in preparation for the event the peninsula is abuzz. 35,000 cyclists are registered to take part. The lead up on the roads with the mix of cyclists, motorists, heavy vehicles, tour buses and wildlife sometimes result in dangerous situations. The stretch of road between Millers Point and to the top of the Smitswinkel rise has been particularly challenging especially with it’s blind rises and sharp bends. A couple of days ago, dodging cyclists and tour buses we came across this scene where a troop of baboons scattered across a section of road and motorists had pulled off to get a close-up viewing. Generally this troop’s movements are curtailed by appointed rangers, but this day they had given them the slip. What followed was inevitable, car windows were open and baboons being opportunistic went to investigate. A female baboon made off with a backpack, which fortunately she surrendered when chased. Luckier still is that the adult male baboon following behind did not challenge the man as he retrieved the bag. It’s doubly disappointing that careless motorists aren’t penalised or fined as this particular troop is being “conditioned” through the use of noise / pain deterence to prevent raiding behaviour. If motorists abided by the conservation laws and kept their car windows up and doors locked the baboons would have a better chance of not becoming raiders.
The action follows on from the previous post where the international windsurfing set had gathered at Platboom, Cape of Good Hope Reserve. While most spectators’ attention was on the daring windsurfers out in the big seas, a drama unfolded on shore, when a wiley old female baboon staked out the cars waiting for a raiding opportunity. And she hit the jackpot – a car door was open and she made off with an easy lunch. Stuffed into those impressively full cheek pouches are a half dozen crispy breadrolls as well as a banana.
When the baboons lose their fear of humans and start raiding for human-derived food they can become overly persistent and even aggressive in their pursuit of an easy meal and land up being euthanased. “Problem” people are generally the cause of this change in the animals’ behaviour through actions of feeding or teasing the baboons or in this case where the food was too easily ‘available’.
The throb of the helicopter rotors cut through the air early on Thursday morning and alerted the anxious residents to news that the fire continued to burn on the mountain slopes above Simon’s Town. In the clear light of day, the scene of devastation in the immediate vicinity was sobering let alone the full extent of it. The fire is believed to have started over the mountains in Kommetjie and it’s path of destruction has consumed many hectacres across the Southern Peninsula including the Wildland Urban Interface affecting Da Gama Park, Red Hill, Glencairn having reached Simon’s Town on Wednesday afternoon (11 January).
A change in the wind direction was expected and there is a worry that flare-ups will occur. Up to this point, one house and a garden shed were destroyed while six other homes, partially damaged. Considering the terrible conditions and the driving force of the wind it is remarkable that more homes weren’t lost and a credit of the City’s Emergency services as well as the volunteer fire-fighting crews for their vigilance and tenacity (see note below).
Foraging is a trial and error process for baby baboons. Finding the juiciest grass roots or corms can be a bit hit and miss, but by following mom’s example those tasty corms can be detected. Who says playing with food isn’t fun?
Note the very young baby baboon in the shot above – it’s flesh is still very pink and it’s ears remain pressed to it’s head.
Baboons are born with deciduous/milk teeth which are replaced by age 2 – 3 years with their adult set. From about two months their fur starts thickening and changing colour; and just as you see here with this trio of youngsters play is all a part of developing agility, co-ordination and strength. Oposable thumbs on hands and feet give them added dexterity plus additional strength to their hands.
Yesterday’s scenes of playful baboons rolling through the daisies and generally romping about set an upbeat mood for the day. The veld offers a good choice of food after the winter rain and the troop looks healthy with a number of new babies. The animals still have their thick winter ‘coats’ which as it warms up, will gradually be shed. In the second photograph is a most impressive sight – a female baboon with a set of bulging cheek pouches – you can see how her jawline pops. What has she been storing, one wonders?
A quest to find these masters of disguise, the little Cape dwarf chameleons turned out to be more challenging than anticipated. A friend tipped me off to a location out in the country – bearing in mind that they are rarely seen, a threatened species – I was excited to see if I could locate any. Their camouflage makes them hard to spot and sure enough they were well hidden. Eventually after a concerted effort peering intently – there they were, blending in magnificently with the foliage. The species is restricted to the Western Cape area and inhabits a range of different habitats and vegetation types, from fynbos and renosterveld, to indigenous Afrotemperate forests and wetlands.
It was cool in the early morning, 9*C when a passing rain shower caught this baboon troop out in the open. The mothers sheltered together paying attention to their babies gently cuddling them to keep them warm. The rain passed and they were soon back into the veld digging for corms and other succulent roots.
With it’s murderous looking beak, my thoughts went back to my first encounter of an Arctic skua when we were visiting Iceland. My impression then was to stay well clear of these predatory looking birds. We were at Jokulsarlon Glacier and the Arctic terns were having a tough time vigorously defending their newly hatched chicks against these oportunistic feeders.
It was a unexpected surprise to see this unusual visitor – though of the southern hemisphere variety, Subantartica skua – Catharacta antarctica. There it was nonchalantly paddling in one of the ponds in the Cape of Good Hope reserve. I suspect that the recent strong gales had blown it onshore but soon it will be lured back out to sea to return to it’s marine diet. It feeds mainly on fish, squid and crustaceans. Impressive though – that fully extended wingspan had powerful muscle lift.
Otters are playful creatures and this morning we awoke to their calls and banter. With pure delight we watched as they ducked and dived through the water, came romping along the rocky beach and plunged into the fresh water well.
I reached a milestone just the other day – five years of blogging! Although initially i was a reluctant blogger and got off to a slow start i’m now hooked by the WordPress community spirit.
Thank you to my fellow bloggers who’ve followed, commented, liked, engaged in topics and made it all worthwhile. I enjoy the connection to this virtual world where i can pop over to the far corners of the globe, discover all manner of information; get involved in ‘conversations’ and be inspired so that my bucket list of destinations grows ever longer.
Those who follow my posts will know that my interest is documenting the activity on the urban edge, the overlap between humans and wildlife.
My story really started with Fred and this is the shot which kicked it off –
It was during the summer season of 2008 that Fred, the alpha-male of the Smitswinkel baboon troop came to the attention of residents and motorists in the area for his emboldened raiding of houses and cars. He was to become quite an urban legend and even has an entry in Wikipedia.
This scene is a classic “Fred” shot but one which is overlaid with much pathos. While we laugh at the situation, it smacks of a sense of failed ‘conservation awareness’. Why would baboons want to raid cars, what was the attractant? Was this learned behaviour and who are the real culprits in these scenarios?
Hope you’ll watch out for further posts as i dig through the archives on my”Retrospective Journey”.
Happily I recently spotted one of the young mongooses crossing the garden patio. It’s old enough to be independent now and to forage on it’s own. The family has been skittish, laying low as a caracal (lynx) has moved into the area. Put a predator in the mix and there’s a palpable sense of alertness. The dassie (rock Hyrax) colony which live below along the rocky shore are hyper-vigilant, doubling sentry duty. Their urgent alarm calls ring through the air and send everthing diving for cover of safety. A caracal’s range may extend to a large area, but with the recent fires, there is scant vegetation cover and perhaps meager pickings for a lean hungry predator. Meanwhile gardening chores are undertaken with a degree of caution.
I’m up for Jude’s challenge this month, getting closer to subject matter in the garden.
It’s a dynamic time here in the Western Cape, South Africa where autumn has an array of tricks up her sleeve. Take a peek at what’s happening in my garden: a budding blushing bride; hot pink portulaca sporting a sexy stigmas and stamens, and the pest in the plot – a green shield stink bug.
This month I’ve joined Jude’s photography challenge. The subject is wildlife in the garden, which is ‘right up my street’. The urban/wildlife interface here between mountain and sea is pretty active with a range of wildlife visitors – from the smallest of critters such as baby field mice to baboon, otter and porcupine … dassies, mongoose, genet.
It was a lucky sighting: in the cool mist of the early morning, my path crossed again with a troop of baboons. They were on a mission, moving towards a favoured foraging ground and came padding by as I was out cycling in the Cape Point reserve. It’s a thrill to observe such a big troop, 65 plus animals. The alpha male is a magnificent animal heading up the front of the troop. It’s interesting to note the comparative size between the males and females. The females are smaller with shorter jaws. The juveniles make up the bulk of the numbers and there they were clowning around, romping and jostling while the adults set the pace going forward. Fortunately I could keep a good distance using an 80 – 400mm telephoto lens.
Picture the scene: the Smitswinkel baboon troop (23 individuals) going about their daily routine. There they are minding their own business, foraging for food along the scenic route to Cape Point when along come some eager tourists looking for photo opportunities. Granted, generally the baboons are protected by the Human Wildlife Solutions rangers who are contracted to manage their movements but today the animals give them the slip and they roam freely. Usually the rangers successfully keep them off the road. In the past this troop has suffered badly through the negative impact of visitors encroaching into their space and through motorists feeding them. I have blogged in previous posts here and here and in December last year.
So what is it about this narcissistic obsession of taking “Selfies”? The visitors in this scene are Spanish speaking and are obviously not familiar with keeping a respectful distance from wild creatures.
Chacma baboons at Castle Rock, Cape Peninsula.
Chacma baboons _ the Smitswinkel Troop along the road at Castle Rock.
Night noises can sometimes be quite unsettling. A high-pitched wailing sounded eerie and threatening: the Cape clawless otters had arrived in dynamic form. Their squealing sounded full of quest. We’re guessing that they are the young adults from the family group which range this section of the coast. What a rumpus as they called through the night, but it bodes well to know that they are back as the vegetation sheltering their holt was partially destroyed in the recent fire.
We had a lucky to sighting in the morning as they made they way back to the water.
It’s quite a sight to see baboons perched up high looking more like birds on a roost. But what goes up must come down: even though they are adept at climbing trees they spend most of their time on the ground. They belong to family of Old World monkeys and in fact do not have prehensile tails. For the adults it’s a useful way to scope out the scene while the juveniles will clamber about testing strength and climbing coordination. Here gravity dictates that they will drop to the ground.
Today I was lucky to discover a plant I’ve been keeping an eye out for years: a mountain dahlia and it lives up to it’s description ‘splendens’. It’s a showy flower, pollinated by sunbirds especially the little Orange breasted. Found on a mountain slope in the Silvermine reserve, it grows in an area which was ravaged by fire in March. It’s interesting to see that there are young plants around the more mature shrubs.
The striking colours and size make a gorgeous ‘ornate’ species.
My early morning cycle ride in the Cape Point reserve came to a halt as I came across a large family of ostriches. Pa flapped his wings at me so I backed off to watch at a distance. The adults are protective of their young and there were at least 12 chicks.
Pa returned to foraging and I noticed that he was feeding on the showy Trachyandra hirsutiflora, a plant which generally flowers after fire. The tall flower spikes bear multiple white flowers on a headlike raceme and the hairy fruits are bunched below.
The young are well camouflaged against the sandy background and have the same graceful gait of the adults.
A close-up of the flowers, Trachyandra hirsutiflora (Veldkool).
The chick is eating one of the fruits from the Trachyandra hirsutiflora.
The parting shot shows the comparative size between adult and chick as the last chick follows the female over the rise.
In a previous post “Mid-winter Chat”, a pair of wagtails started nesting and six weeks later a single chick fledged from the nest :
It became self sufficient quickly with the full attention from both the parent birds and within ten days it had flown the backyard coop.
The parents were soon back in the nest with a second batch of eggs when disaster struck. After a bout of galeforce winds, the nest came adrift from it’s position on a broad aloe leaf and collapsed to the ground spilling the four beautifully formed eggs.
A costly disaster for the pair; but a couple of days on the resilient pair were building a new nest from scratch higher up in the aloe plant:
It’s a little over two weeks now and soon I expect to hear the first cheeps. The nest is too high for a glimpse to check out the numbers, but I’m eager to know whether they aimed high with four again.
Solving the riddle of matching up moths and their larvae is always a nice little challenge. I haven’t yet got a positive identification on this moth which fluttered through the open kitchen window a couple of nights ago. I was chuffed to see it’s rather elegant markings and aimed to take photos the next day. It looked very sluggish in the morning and I didn’t think it would revive. Yet once outside I managed to take a couple of shots when it’s antennae started vibrating and with a revving up of the wings it was off, winging it’s way over the garden hedge. Meanwhile I’m taking a guess that this is the larva. I think the species belongs to the Tussock’s and that the colours and design cross match rather nicely. During autumn the caterpillars were pretty active devouring a patch of statice plants situated quite close to the kitchen so the odds are good that this could be a positive match.
Slowly the fire-scarred land is transforming into a wonderland with a vigorous blooming of lesser known flower species. Fire cleared out the overgrown vegetation where the taller plants had cut off the light to those which grow near the ground. Given the light and the space, geophytes are taking centre stage. The colours are gorgeous and like fire come in vivid hue.
As if born of fire, a design of orangey-red flames contrast against yellow.
Here’s another, the yellow Ixia dubia. A nuance of fire glows like embers through the petals.
An item breaking news this week is the discovery of 15 partial skeletons found in a burial chamber deep in a cave system here in South Africa’s “Cradle of Mankind”. Scientists believe they may have discovered a new human-like species. They claim that the discovery will change ideas about our human ancestors.
Named “Homo Naledi” they are at pains to avoid the term “missing link”, but they use the phrase “a bridge between more primitive bipedal primates and humans. Excitement stems from the fact that the skeleton bones are in good condition, and the smaller bones are still intact. Laid out and photographed is a complete skeleton,. What i find intriguing is the comparison between the structure of the bones of a modern human hand and this ancient “Naledi” group. If you’re interested in reading more here’s the link to an article from the BBC detailing the find.
With those images on my mind, I’m inspired to post primate photos showing the close-up details of macaques. I’m linking to Jen’s “Monochromatic” – the theme for this week’s photo challenge.
The links to nature’s fragile networks are connected through a fine balance of dependence. Plants need polinators, predators and prey pit their skills of survival, and we humans depend on nature for her bounteous services for our very existence.
Though some relationships are a little more complex than others. Take this beautiful inkblom flower (Harveya Capensis) it’s a cheat, a parasite feeding off other plant hosts by latching onto the roots or stems to absorb ready-made food.
The erica plant below is one of the host species associated with inkbloom.
The dreaded Witches Tresses (Cuscuta) is an invasive vine, wrapping tendrils round it’s host. It produces haustoria which penetrate into the host’s vascular system and sucks out it’s lifeblood.
While parasitism harms the host, a commensal, or a mutually cooperative relationship benefits one without detriment to the other. As shown here through the compatibility of this ‘odd couple’, the Spoonbill stirs up the mud in the river bed with a ‘built-for-purpose’ broad bill, while the Sacred Ibis is on standby to pick up any crustaceans on the move.
Shane challenges us this week to play with angles: “Once I place my subject, I shoot him or her from every angle I can think of: high, low, wide, tight, left and right. By altering your angle, and not your subject’s, you begin to see the power in the story that you are aiming to capture.” Click on the link to see more examples of this week’s WP challenge
Companionship is sharing a bench.
A bit of light preening before lunch.
Showing off the hairstyle.
“Well how about sharing your lunch?” Asks the Pelican. “Not today,” says the man.
The pelican is not impressed.
Giving the man the cold shoulder and instead tries a bite of wooden bench.
This week’s photo challenge,”Beneath Your Feet” coincides with a wonderland of early spring wildflowers in spectacular display in Namaqualand, an area 500 kms north of Cape Town. There is a rich heritage of some 3,800 plant species and an extravagance of colour. It’s a paradise for a photographer and Cheri’s suggestion of capturing the world beneath one’s feet fits the bill for me this week 🙂
Namaqualand daisies in bloom.
A magic carpet underfoot.
Succulents such as Cephalophyllum pillansii.
An active termite colony gathering twigs to take below.
Oxalis forms an attractive pattern.
Patterns form in the rocks.
Evidence of geophyte.
The stony gravels yield their treasure of underground geophytes.
Massonia depressa – Hyacinthaceae grows flat on the ground.
Corms, bulbs, tubers form a rich variety of geophytes.
A couple of weeks ago after returning from a beach hike, I came across this young male baboon ‘hanging out’ in the car park. As he was on his own, I guess he has just reached maturity and is pushing new boundaries, rather like the adolescent teenager ranging further and further from home. Baboons have a natural curiosity and will investigate and pick up discarded litter … risky business this, living alongside humans.
Merlin, the old warrior, battle scarred, arthritic and possibly the oldest baboon on the Peninsula. He was earmarked for culling two years ago but was given a stay of execution until some weeks ago. Sad. He may not have been in the best of health, but one wonders if he could not have passed away quietly up on the mountain somewhere rather than be put down by a vet. His crime – being a “raider” or should we say a savvy forager? There are many legends about him, mostly his daring strategies in taking dining opportunities at the Black Marlin Restaurant. He’d always spot the gap, sometimes just walk in with the patrons. I enjoy the tale of the kitchen staff having to keep the kitchen door locked and responding to a knock one lunch time, to find Mr Merlin looking all polite and may I come in please? Another of his ploys was to sit on top of cars, and wait until the desperate motorists would throw out ‘decoy’ food to get him off. Generally he’d get the goods. Observing him with his troop, he was a gentle old soul. The one who would fetch errant juveniles, or wait for the straying older females to catch up. He had endless patience with the junior members and juveniles would always be around him. And then he raised Little Grace after her mother mysteriously disappeared. How uncommon to see a male baboon with a small baboon riding below his tummy, her little hands locked into his fur or jockey style on top. The photo was taken at Miller’s Point, and for me it’s a poignant scene. I found Merlin on his own, staring out to sea into the far distance. He stayed for ages, not moving. Was there some call to those yonder distant mountains? He held the troop together through the distressing times of losing one adult male after another – Fred, Rudeboy, Crowbar, Jimmy, Manuel, Force… We recognise that elephant pay heed to their dead; perhaps if you read this you may give some thought and tribute to the effect of loss on non-human primates.
In this post Wilf describe’s our otters … ” otters are handsome creatures … blunt faces like a jovial innkeeper’s , they radiate intelligence and they are inquisitive.” Read on to discover the charm of these urban-edge visitors.
The face peering at her was hairy and disapproving. Two small, baleful eyes set wide in a large furry head round as a ball. Ridiculous button ears. A broad black nose above stiff whiskers. The mouth curled down at the corners left no doubt she was intruding. And the face was sodden with sea water, compounding the impression of irritation.
Leaving was not a bad idea. What Liz had bumped into was pretty intimidating close up, however amicable it may have seemed from a distance.
… and who are you?
It was a Cape clawless otter. They are all over Southern Africa except in the arid regions, and a sizeable number are right here in the surrounds of the city of Cape Town – a good many of them often in our backyard.
Liz was clambering round the rocks and came around a truck-size boulder to find herself almost face…
Lake Mývatn, in the north of Iceland has a reputation as the best place to see wild ducks in northern Europe. They congregate in their thousands, and here you can spot at least 18 different species. Their beautifully coiffed plumage comes in an array of colours, and patterns – harlequin duck, Barrow’s golden eye, tufted and longtailed and scaup, mallards, pochards, gadwall, teals; such exotic water birds.
Iceland has some three hundred recorded bird species. It’s extraordinary – some areas teem with birds – thousands of them. Whenever we stopped the car, the rush of bird calls were indicative of the high activity, the haste in getting through the breeding season. As we travelled the ring road we noticed the varying stages of nesting, and chick rearing. The seabird colonies were the most impressive, guillemots, fulls, fulmars, puffins, arctic terns.
Here are some of the stars of the show:
Greylag geese have large clutches of chicks.
The eider ducks are an iconic species.
The golden plover is a common heathland bird, a migrant whose mournful piping is eagerly awaited as the harbinger of summer.
Long legged red shank are identified by their long beaks.
The plump ptarmigans are a popular culinary bird traditionally eaten over Christmas instead of turkey.
The graceful whimbrel in flight.
Broods of eider duck are a common sight.
A whooper swan.
The honking swans pay great fanfare to greetings and hierachy displays.
The barnacle geese have the cutest of chicks.
Barnacle chicks test the water.
The Arctic terns are known for their aerial bombing, strafing interlopers in their breeding territories.
Tern eggs.
Tern chick
Millions of puffins come to breed in Iceland. A most endearing creature.
On the move? Being a dispersing male comes with it’s challenges; particularly for a baboon. They get the itch to wander when the testosterone kicks in: it’s blueprinted in their genes to set off to find a new troop and mate with females of a different group. So what happens when there’s urban sprawl to negotiate? When the landscape is rife with food opportunities? It’s not so easy for the remaining wild baboons living on the edge of the Cape Peninsula, many of the males fail to make the transition into a new troop and land up being euthanised. How’s this for a mode of transport?
The element of surprise is the part i look forward to most when walking on our favourite beach. Yesterday I set off hoping to get some better photographs than the one below of some of the European swallows which like to inhabit an area near the coastal pathway. I admire these hardy little visitors who cover a long distance to spend summers on our shores.
It was a heavenly day, but the wind picked up and the wise little birds were sheltering in a different area. Meanwhile the surfers, fishermen, and kite boarders looked to be revelling in the freshning spindrift.
The swallows are forgotten as the antics of the baboons catch my attention. The three juveniles and baby can’t resist sliping and sliding down the dune and in their indulgence of the rough and tumble of everyday play :
Sliding, cartwheeling, with sheer exuberance.
All in a tangle of limbs.
Peeping from behind the reeds.
The little sets the pace.
On their way.
No wait up a while.
Stop for a nibble or two.
Rough and tumble.
Playful moods.
Pa, the Alpha male comes padding by on a mission to get across the sand to the car park.
The family follow, romping along.
Meanwhile one of the sub-adult males is engaging in a reconnaisance of a different kind.
He’s on the prowl for food.
Checks out the door handles.
Looks inside for bags.
Tries a variety of techniques to get in, pressing on the glass windows, levering the gap between glass and window frame with his teeth.
Finally he finds an unlocked door and raids the car.
Fortunately there’s no food, but he still searches the bags.
As soon as the alpha male arrives, he beats it and leaves the scene.
Savvy baboons: they have learned that where there are people and cars, there is a possible source of easy food. Leaving bags on car seats and in sight through the windows will certainly attract their attention. Lay out a picnic or light a barbeque in their domain and they will come to investigate and even make off with food that’s laid out for the taking. We could take better care not to tempt them with human food when we come into the areas which overlap with their homerange.
The riggish scent of the sea hangs strongly in the air; there’s a chill wind and I feel uncomfortable as a strange and creepy feeling envelopes the beach strewn with storm detritus and mounds of kelp. In the distance lies “The Log” a casualty from some long ago episode when it washed ashore to lie abandoned and forlorn. This is a hostile place for ships when the Cape is battered by the huge breaking Atlantic swells. Just off this beach lie four shipwrecks and some say that the ghost ship “The Flying Dutchman” still plies these waters…..