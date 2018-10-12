A quick tango on the beach

The early morning scene at Boulder’s Beach hums with activity as the African penguins rouse for the day.   On the domestic front, the nesting sites are vigorously dug over, sand flying out the deeper holes.  Often there is a squabble or two with loud protestation – these little creatures relative to their size have voice projection in volumes. Down at the waters edge groups preen and stretch preparing to go out to sea leaving the chicks huddled together in the creche area.   The adults have a straight backed posture and though they waddle, it is with intent.   Down to the sea they go – just for some though, there’s the odd dalliance –

A pair of African penguins stepping out.
African penguins engaging in the two step tango.
African penguins at Boulders Beach
A pair of African penguins in a chin tuck.
A final twirl
And off they go after a brief flirtation.

18 thoughts on “A quick tango on the beach

    1. Thanks Jude and they are so charismatic! I liked the concept of the “Puffin Therapy” tours which are advertised for the trips to the inner Hebrides – visitors are encouraged just to sit and watch. I could do that for hours with these little characters.

