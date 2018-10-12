The early morning scene at Boulder’s Beach hums with activity as the African penguins rouse for the day. On the domestic front, the nesting sites are vigorously dug over, sand flying out the deeper holes. Often there is a squabble or two with loud protestation – these little creatures relative to their size have voice projection in volumes. Down at the waters edge groups preen and stretch preparing to go out to sea leaving the chicks huddled together in the creche area. The adults have a straight backed posture and though they waddle, it is with intent. Down to the sea they go – just for some though, there’s the odd dalliance –
18 thoughts on “A quick tango on the beach”
Sweet images. I know very little about this species – I had to investigate on Google what their call sounds like!
Isn’t it raucous! They were formerly named the Jackass penguin – sums up that braying call quite well 🙂
😀
Sweet affections!
Watching the pairs interact is very engaging … preening, necking, tickling…. i’m horribly anthropomorphic!
They are fabulous creatures aren’t they? I loved watching the interactions when I was last there and you have captured them perfectly.
Thanks Jude and they are so charismatic! I liked the concept of the “Puffin Therapy” tours which are advertised for the trips to the inner Hebrides – visitors are encouraged just to sit and watch. I could do that for hours with these little characters.
What a lovely concept. Watching bees buzzing around flowers can also be therapeutic I think.
Lovely photos Liz.
Alison
Thanks always for your interest Alison.
Your photographs bring out the characters of these interesting birds.
They’re fascinating, there is always some interaction going on… though I did wonder whether this was dominance assertion. But they appeared friendly rather than menacing.
A tango. What a nice interpretation of the dalliance on the beach.
🙂 a stretch of the anthropomorphic imagination! Though the best bird tango i’ve come across are those dashing hooded grebes. Now there’s dancing perfection in action 🙂
Good thing you were able to capture it.
🙂 true there was a lot of distraction what between observing the exercise group, the preening sessions and the fluffy babies……..
Ahh Liz this is priceless 🙂
How nice to have penguins available so close to home. I’d heard of jackass penguins but I guess the tourism bureaucrats wanted a name without any negative associations.