How do these three aspects connect you may wonder? Strewn about condom wrappers could perhaps conjure up images of hot sex orgies in the bush? The scene is set in a secluded picnic area in Buffels Bay in the Cape of Good Hope nature reserve so one might have anticipated a bit of hanky-panky. But there’s a far more sinister reason for the empty wrappers and that’s where the abalone poachers come in. Diving for abalone is prohibited, but there are all the tell-tale signs of illegal poaching activities – shucked abalone shells, evidence of overnight campsites, even at times wetsuits stashed in the bush. The condoms are used as an outer waterproof covering for cell phones which are set to vibrate in case of warning signals when the divers are ready to exit the water. How sad it is that the stocks of this edible delicacy are being wiped out. No guesses needed as to where the end product (cured and smoked) ends up – yes China!
Being curious creatures, the baboons are attracted to litter and will often taste test the various discarded items particularly if there are lingering food scents. To discover them sucking on these grape-scented wrappers was totally disconcerting. On closer inspection the condom packs turned out to be the government issued “freebies”, never mind that they are supplied as part of the drive to curb the HIV/Aids pandemic.
10 thoughts on “Grape-scented condoms, abalone poachers and baboons”
I’ve always held them in infinitely higher regard than many of my own species – despite their proclivity for indulging behaviours most unsuited to what we might deem civilised family life. Whether gathering mussels at Olifantsbos, dive-bombing Sirkelsvlei or mugging tea parties at Buffels Bay, they retain a dignity we’ve surrendered to a sordid lifestyle epitomised by the signature condoms now littering the last-mentioned spot.
TMNP and every species falling within it remain under constant assault by poachers. Whether casting crayfish pots off Olifantsbos, lifting the same out at Platbank or fishing off The Coves, I’ve watched and photographed them. In the last instance, I didn’t approach them as they had easy access to their knives, but I was down there for the day, so I trailed them back at the end of it and – badabing – I watched with great pleasure as they were loaded into the back of a van by the rangers.
All fauna and flora have their uses, poachers have no scruples and the park is hard up against the city. It was always going to be a tough ask for SANParks and any of its partners but I must say that, over the years, I’ve been pretty impressed by just how much our rangers are able to do with the extremely limited resources they have at their disposal.
Like me, the baboons merely sit and watch this ceaseless cycle of lowlife scavengers prowling through our last wild space. I like to imagine our shared observation and disdain for such destructive behaviour raises me to their level, and I feel somewhat the better for it.
