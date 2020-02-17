Monday’s Macro: Cape Dwarf Chameleon

This superbly camouflaged chameleon is difficult to spot in dense vegetation. They may be slow and ponderous in movement but oh what tongues they have! Reputed to be twice the length of their bodies they shoot them out at lightning speed and can nab insects some distance away. They used to be fairly common in Cape Town gardens, but now through declining numbers and a fragmented habitat range they are listed as near threatened on IUCN’s Red List. In urban areas it’s predators are mainly domestic cats. Sadly the growing density of cats kept in suburban areas causes an unnaturally high ratio of predators to prey, leading to the collapse of populations of chameleons and many other species. Other predators include bird species such as fiscal shrikes, ravens and crows. It’s not an easy life for these little creatures despite their ‘invisibility’ tricks for seamlessly blending against a backdrop. Gardening practices such as using hedge trimmers or insecticides are lethal and the hapless chameleons have been known to be transported out with the garden waste to waste dumps.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Like this: Like Loading... Related