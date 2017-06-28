Here it is: a single photo showing the passage of time, transitions and change. This bleak scene signifies change – climate change. A dry riverbed with almost no water may well be a typical scene in the future. Described as a water scarce country, South Africa’s average annual rainfall is a mere 464mm. While parts of the country suffer drought conditions, the Western Cape is in dire straits. This is “The new normal”, we are told.
This week Erica poses the WP challenge: Delta. Share a picture that sybolizes transitions, change and the passing of time.
Advertisements
4 thoughts on “Delta”
Definitely “like” in terms of the image itself, but major “not like” the story behind the shot. We’ve been told for a while now that water will be a major battleground of the future and it seems the future is here.
Sad. But good for you for telling it like it is. We need more of this honesty and less of the “head in the sand” approach epitomized by certain politicians.
It may be “the new normal”, but it is scary as hell!
Climate change a global issue:(