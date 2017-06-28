Here it is: a single photo showing the passage of time, transitions and change. This bleak scene signifies change – climate change. A dry riverbed with almost no water may well be a typical scene in the future. Described as a water scarce country, South Africa’s average annual rainfall is a mere 464mm. While parts of the country suffer drought conditions, the Western Cape is in dire straits. This is “The new normal”, we are told.

This week Erica poses the WP challenge: Delta. Share a picture that sybolizes transitions, change and the passing of time.

