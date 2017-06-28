Delta

| Nature on the Edge

Here it is: a single photo showing the passage of time, transitions and change.  This bleak scene signifies change – climate change.  A dry riverbed with almost no water may well be a typical scene in the future.  Described as a water scarce country, South Africa’s average annual rainfall is a mere 464mm. While parts of the country suffer drought conditions, the Western Cape is in dire straits.   This is “The new normal”, we are told.

This week Erica poses the WP  challenge:  Delta. Share a picture that sybolizes transitions, change and the passing of time.

Advertisements

4 thoughts on “Delta

  1. Definitely “like” in terms of the image itself, but major “not like” the story behind the shot. We’ve been told for a while now that water will be a major battleground of the future and it seems the future is here.

    Reply

  2. Sad. But good for you for telling it like it is. We need more of this honesty and less of the “head in the sand” approach epitomized by certain politicians.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s