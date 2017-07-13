Creating applets in Photoshop is a creative way to collate a series of shots and it fits with this week’s photo challenge “Collage”.
The message here is if we paid a little more attention to disposing rubbish responsibly, stopped littering in conservation areas and secured refuse bins carefully wildlife such as the Cape’s Chacma baboons would be less inclined to raid bins for leftover food. Foraging in the wilds for roots and shoots is far healthier and natural food choice rather than the detritus left by humans.
8 thoughts on “Roots ‘n shoots or bins ‘n boots?”
Very effective and very true!
Great ideas.
YES!
Brava, Liz! I sincerely think this post should be printed and put at every rest stop. Send it to DNR and see if they use it.
I agree with Eliza – this is a very effective image!
Well said, perfectly illustrated. Nicely done Liz.
You are so gifted – and so in tune with our natural world. It’s my good fortune to know you via your posts. Thanks, Tina – this one is especially unique and effective.
A great image, and effective too.