Roots ‘n shoots or bins ‘n boots?

Creating applets in Photoshop is a creative way to collate a series of shots and it fits with this week’s photo challenge “Collage”.

The message here is if we paid a little more attention to disposing rubbish responsibly, stopped littering in conservation areas and secured refuse bins carefully wildlife such as the Cape’s Chacma baboons would be less inclined to raid bins for leftover food. Foraging in the wilds for roots and shoots is far healthier and natural food choice rather than the detritus left by humans.

