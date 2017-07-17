Collage: Swallowtail butterfly

Nature on the Edge

The striking colours and patterns of the Citrus Swallowtail  (Papilio demodocus demodocus) butterfly magnified under a macro lens show up a magificence of texture.

WPC: Collage

 

