The striking colours and patterns of the Citrus Swallowtail (Papilio demodocus demodocus) butterfly magnified under a macro lens show up a magificence of texture.
5 thoughts on “Collage: Swallowtail butterfly”
A magnificent collage!
What a beautiful butterfly, and such great shots of it!
Great shots, Liz! I love swallowtails – could look at your photos all night.
Such a beauty. I have never seen a swallowtail in the wild.
Those veins, bottom right. Extraordinary!