Pools of toxic algal bloom which sometimes occur when there is an upwelling of nutrient rich phytoplankton, turn the water an unusual reddish brown colour. These red tides cause depletion of oxygen in the water which is harmful to filter feeders and crustaceans. Tons of of rock lobsters and other shellfish become casualties and the beaches fester with the die off of many of these species.
4 thoughts on “Red Tide”
Does this happen naturally or often? It sometimes happens here, but I always thought it was human-related, but I’m not sure.
Don’t want to ‘like’ this, but I do love your photos, especially the first one – what is the bird? I have heard of a red tide and that you shouldn’t pick mussels then, but I have never seen one. Amazing! Although I did see red pools of water up in Namibia, but I think that was caused by minerals.
I’m with Jude. Hard to “like” but your photos are perfect for the theme.
Love these shots Liz, even if they’re really depicting a very sad moment. Beautifully done. I too wonder what the bird is.