The aloes, this year are putting on a fine show and the sunbirds visit as if these nectaries are the best five star offerings. The male Malachite sunbird (Nectarinia famosa) sports bright breeding plumage: he dazzles in bright iridescent green-blue feathers and the bright yellow pectoral tufts make a bold statement. Nest building and egg incubation are undertaken entirely by the female so the male bird has ample time to show off. It takes about seven days to build the nest and another fortnight to incubate the eggs.
Advertisements
14 thoughts on “Malachite Sunbirds”
Wat een prachtige vogel.
Such a wonderful color and that beak! thanks for sharing as I have not seen this bird before.
wow!!
Very interesting and educational. The first image is precious!
Such a beautiful bird!
What strikingly beautiful colouring…
We haven’t seen any in our garden this year – but then the aloe flowering period seemed to be unusually short this year. I have missed them.
Lovely pictures, love the colors!
Vibrant pictures and fascinating facts about a bird I hadn’t encountered before.
Beautiful photos. Beautiful bird!
Alison
What a gorgeous sequence of photos
what an amazing bird, those colors are enchanting!
What a unique blog. Learned something new about the adorable birds.Your photography is spectacular:)
Oh what a precious little creature!