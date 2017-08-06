The aloes, this year are putting on a fine show and the sunbirds visit as if these nectaries are the best five star offerings. The male Malachite sunbird (Nectarinia famosa) sports bright breeding plumage: he dazzles in bright iridescent green-blue feathers and the bright yellow pectoral tufts make a bold statement. Nest building and egg incubation are undertaken entirely by the female so the male bird has ample time to show off. It takes about seven days to build the nest and another fortnight to incubate the eggs.

Malachite sunbird in breeding plumage Posing to show off the pectoral tufts. Malachite sunbirds are useful pollinators for the aloe species. Winter flowering aloe species. The Malachite’s curved bill is covered with pollen from the aloe blooms.

