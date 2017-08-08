The craggy landscape beckons and the late afternoon light casts a spell. Hiking along a ridge line above the coast from Olifantsbos (Cape of Good Hope Reserve) shadows and shapes merge – figures appear. Buck species like the shy Grey Rhebok keep a distance and then meld with the scenery. Red Hartebeest scamper behind boulders. Eland, the largest of the antelope species, show their majestic form. As they pass in front of the ochre coloured sandstone they blend with the rocks, and with a shift in imagination – like slipping through a portal to travel through time and space, a different realm appears. There was a time when animals were people and the San Bushmen captured scenes depicted in their rock art when Hare, Mantis and Eland had different stories to tell.
Shape Shifters
5 thoughts on “Shape Shifters”
Nice pictures of them from the present and the past.
I lived in Simon’s Town and loved taking a day off to drive around the Cape Point Reserve looking out for the wildlife. Specifically kept an eye out for the Eland but found they were shy and not always easy to see and yes they blended in beautifully with the fynbos around the rocks. I really love yyor photographs, thank you very much.
In Iceland there are legends of the Hidden People, a race of secret figures who hide amongst the nation’s rocky landscape and can only be glimpsed as fleeting shadows. I can only imagine how an Icelander would feel about this place.
Oh what a place to live! You had me dreaming of living there for while so I could see such things on my daily walks. Still, I do get to see sometimes beaver, racoons, and woodpeckers, and frequently squirrels, so I have no complaints.
Alison
Great pix, Liz. I wish more people remembered our connection to the animals and land these days.