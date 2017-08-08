Shape Shifters

| Nature on the Edge

The craggy landscape beckons and the late afternoon light casts a spell.  Hiking along a ridge line above the coast from Olifantsbos (Cape of Good Hope Reserve)  shadows and shapes merge – figures appear.  Buck species like the shy Grey Rhebok keep a distance and then meld with the scenery. Red Hartebeest scamper behind boulders. Eland, the largest of the antelope species, show their majestic form.  As they pass in front of the ochre coloured sandstone they blend with the rocks, and with a shift in imagination – like slipping through a portal to travel through time and space, a different realm appears.   There was a time when animals were people and the San Bushmen captured scenes depicted in their rock art when Hare, Mantis and Eland had different stories to tell.

Table Mountain Sandstone
Majestic eland
Sandstone boulders catch the late afternoon sun
Grey Rhebok
Red Hartebeest
Eland
Eland rock art
San rock art _ Cedarberg
Eland bull
Advertisements

5 thoughts on “Shape Shifters

  2. I lived in Simon’s Town and loved taking a day off to drive around the Cape Point Reserve looking out for the wildlife. Specifically kept an eye out for the Eland but found they were shy and not always easy to see and yes they blended in beautifully with the fynbos around the rocks. I really love yyor photographs, thank you very much.

    Reply

  3. In Iceland there are legends of the Hidden People, a race of secret figures who hide amongst the nation’s rocky landscape and can only be glimpsed as fleeting shadows. I can only imagine how an Icelander would feel about this place.

    Reply

  4. Oh what a place to live! You had me dreaming of living there for while so I could see such things on my daily walks. Still, I do get to see sometimes beaver, racoons, and woodpeckers, and frequently squirrels, so I have no complaints.
    Alison

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s