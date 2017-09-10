Spring has wafted in bringing some relief from the drought as swathes of wild flowers stretch across the veld. There’s an air of triumph about – a flap of wings and the squawking of little hatchlings. A welcome sight in our backyard is a newly fledged Cape wagtail chick. It plopped out of the nest like a little plum pudding and landed with a bump. The parents continue to fuss around encouraging it to fly, following with encouraging tweets.
Initially there was a setback with the first nest when it was abandoned after the local baboon troop came for a visit through the neighbourhood. They’d spent a week constructing a perfect little structure and had just lined it with soft feathers when the furry visitors rudely clambered right up the very jasmine creeper where it was sited and partially dislodged it in their rush to jump over the wall. The birds were so spooked that they took off and disappeared for a while before returning to choose a new site to rebuild. Happily there was a successful outcome and if the pattern of past years is repeated the adult pair may well produce two more batches of chicks this season.
6 thoughts on “Spring: new tweets”
It is always a privilege to witness anew family member, especially if it is a wild one and close by.
Yes!! Take delight in these processes and so proud of the protective parents.
Glad you already have your first brood fledged.
I don’t think I’d like to see a baboon in my garden! But since I tolerate black bears, it may not be so different. 😉
🙂 thanks I have been acting like quite the clucky mother hen – chasing off mongoose, baboon and pied crows! A tolerance for black bears is definitely up a notch – consideration for baboons would be at times useful as they offer some ecological processes to the environment :). Though can be destructive in the kitchen!
Golly I wouldn’t fancy that big boy in my garden! He is wearing some impressive jewellery!
He was chased out pretty promptly – though the snowdrops were flattened. The City employ a team of conservation rangers to keep the troops out of the suburbs. They use telemetry to track them through the use of VHF signal collars. Hence his ‘jewellery” and the ear tags for ID. Not such a happy solution for all the adult males which disperse from their natal troops – if they start raiding houses they’re generally euthanased.