There’s nothing quite like the uninhibited energy of young vervets at play. We were fortunate to have an opportunity this afteroon to observe this troop at quite close quarters. While the older members were foraging and grooming, the younger were energetically swinging through the branches. Happy to know through Dries at www.dewetswild.com that these are a sub species of vervet known as Malbrouck’s.
Advertisements
3 thoughts on “Vervets: Playtime”
Thank you for sharing your wild life! Aren’t baby animals just so full of joy of life!
Much more entertaining than anything Hollywood can dish up!
Just like humans kids… 🙂 You’ve captured their uninhibited joy!