Kew Gardens in early March

Continuing with the theme of snowy scenes, Kew Gardens takes on the look of a winter wonderland. Impressive to find the birds continuing on in their daily routine while adopting strategies to minimize the cold – standing on one leg, fluffing up feathers and tucking their bills under scapular feathers. The light had a quality of translucence casting an opalescent spell over the landscape. It’s the kind of ethereal beauty which disappears all too quickly.

Hercules and Achelous statue in Kew Garden – the icicles grew impressively. The late afternoon light casts an opalescence on the scene. The Orangerie restaurant reflections. The frozen lakes form ice patterns. A wonderland. Pink-footed goose well adapted to cold weather. A golden pheasant strutted around foraging in the leaf litter. Puffed up to regulate against heat loss. The one foot stance minimizes heat loss Mute swan looking intimidating. Heads tucked into scapular feathers and standing on one foot helps to minimize heat loss The trees show up their pedigree in bare form.

