We think of zebra in terms of black and white, but here the Cape Mountain zebra, a sub-species has a blush of brown showing up in finely aligned facial lines. The details where the exquisitely patterned lines join at the mid line along the forehead in perfect symmetry, have me ogling in awe! I described this species in an earlier post here.
5 thoughts on “Cape Mountain Zebra: close-up details”
