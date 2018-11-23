Meet the wild creatures living along the urban edge at the southern end of the Cape Peninsula (Cape Town) South Africa. From African penguins at Boulders Beach to the smallest of mammals, the rare Pygmy mouse; daily visitors include mongoose, porcupine, genet, otters, and dassies. Shy caracal (lynx) keep a low profile but fulfill the role of predator. Not least are the charismatic Chacma baboons, a dynamic part of the urban edge fauna. The backdrop is the rich floral heritage of the Cape Floral Kingdom including fabulous bird and insect species.