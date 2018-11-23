Watsonia coccinea flowers en-masse after fire November 23, 2018November 11, 2018 | Nature on the Edge A cormous geophyte 15- 40 cm. Flowers almost exclusively for the first 2 years after fire. Flowering after fire, the watsonias are putting on a great show. Share this:EmailFacebookTwitterLike this:Like Loading... Related
6 thoughts on “Watsonia coccinea flowers en-masse after fire”
Beautiful!
Such a lovely sight!
interesting how life hangs on after such damage and comes back.
They look like a group of flamingo wading through wetlands!
So pretty and vibrant!
So lovely where they grow – vibrant and alive with colour and life.