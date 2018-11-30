Feasting on pincushion blooms (Leucospermum conocarpodendron), a young juvenile baboon, while handling the flowers gets covered in pollen. As he scrambles across the bush he’ll provide a useful service of cross pollination by brushing against the pollen and spreading it to different flowers. There he is fulfilling an ecological role as a part of a functioning ecosystem.
12 thoughts on “The pollinator”
Win/win!
Lovely to see baboons presented in an appropriately positive way! Thanks Liz.
Lovely images.
I love all things primate. I study them here at university (Anthropology major) and they are the reason I switched to Bio Anthro as my major 🙂
These are wonderful!
I never thought of this – them being pollinators.
Wonderful photos!
I wonder – if we could eat the flowers? Would make a spectacular garnish scattered in a salad.
Wonderful! such interesting and expressive creatures. Thank you for capturing them like this.
These are beautiful photographs – as with so many of yours, they tell a story way beyond the initial image.
The pincushions are so beautiful, even a baboon looks nice surrounded by them!
Lovely photos Liz.
