Spring bustles along here in full bloom; the flowers in riotous colour. The Bontebok antelope are in the midst of their calving season and the adults are skittish and protective of their newly born fawns.
A skirmish between a Bontebok male and a baboon quietly foraging nearby turned into a surprising joust as the baboon strayed too close to a heavily pregnant Bontebok female.
The newly born Bontebok young are on their feet within minutes of birth; up and ready to go.
3 thoughts on “Spring Rites”
A beautiful series of photos. The baby calves? look so cute.
Great action shots, Liz. The young must be very vulnerable at birth… the buck is taking no chances!
Beautiful bouncy babies! Just a little over two months from now we’ll come have a look at them ourselves!