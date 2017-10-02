Spring Rites

Spring bustles along here in full bloom; the flowers in riotous colour. The Bontebok antelope are in the midst of their calving season and the adults are skittish and protective of their newly born fawns.

A skirmish between a Bontebok male and a baboon quietly foraging nearby turned into a surprising joust as the baboon strayed too close to a heavily pregnant Bontebok female.

A baboon strays too close to the Bontebok buck. The charge as the Bontebok chases the baboon. The pace picks up and the baboon flees. The Bontebok catches up with the baboon and thrusts with his horns. Ma Bontebok waddles to safety, heavily pregnant.

The newly born Bontebok young are on their feet within minutes of birth; up and ready to go.

